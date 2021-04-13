Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 80,210 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,138,179.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $602,811,988.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2,294.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after buying an additional 1,645,619 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 103,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 618,366 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.