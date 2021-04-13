Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.09. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

