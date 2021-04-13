Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

OXSQ opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $246.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

