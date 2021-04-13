Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Etsy by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 39.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $3,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,770. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

