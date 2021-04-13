Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $245.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.96. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $246.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

