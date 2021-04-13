Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 127.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 412,010 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

