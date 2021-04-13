Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day moving average is $152.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

