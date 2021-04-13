Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,266 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

