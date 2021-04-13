Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,629 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Aflac by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE AFL opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.