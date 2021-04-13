Paragon Advisors LLC Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MSCI by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after buying an additional 74,326 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MSCI by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,616,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $453.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.33. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

