Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TDOC shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average of $215.98. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,374 shares of company stock worth $135,744,738 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

