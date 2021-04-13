Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,981 shares of company stock worth $15,673,969 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.88 and a 1 year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

