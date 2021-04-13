Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 669 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Adobe by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 231.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $506.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.75 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.47 and its 200-day moving average is $477.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

