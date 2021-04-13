Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $130,534,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,309,000 after buying an additional 2,373,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,318,000 after buying an additional 2,102,822 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,824,000 after buying an additional 1,101,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after buying an additional 783,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of GSX opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

