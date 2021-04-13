Particl Market Capitalization Reaches $12.54 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and $29,954.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,792,400 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,978 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.