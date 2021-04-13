PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 15,440.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PAX Global Technology stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. 2,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. PAX Global Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

