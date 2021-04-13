Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $94.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

PAYX traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.49. 57,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,851. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

