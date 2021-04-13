Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.29. 262,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 512,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

