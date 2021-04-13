Pepemon Pepeballs Price Reaches $215.53 on Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $215.53 or 0.00342511 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $699,909.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00053356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00083786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.00618868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00033128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037655 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

