PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lifted by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 61.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 320,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $143.68. 39,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,203. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

