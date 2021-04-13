PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.19. 69,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

