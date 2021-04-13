PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.40.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.02 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.