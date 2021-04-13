Permission Coin (ASK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.92 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00259935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.00684091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,931.07 or 0.99299013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $544.36 or 0.00858945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.