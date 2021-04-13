Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Reaches Market Cap of $177.19 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $177.19 million and $13.55 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $8.13 or 0.00012837 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00639600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00031634 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

