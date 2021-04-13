Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

