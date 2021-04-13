PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 186,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64.

