PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $15.91.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, insider Michael Lillard bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,361.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

