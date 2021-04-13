Phantasma Energy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,008.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.68 million and $21,008.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,174,826 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

