Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Cap of $72.59 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $72.59 million and $1.10 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.59 or 0.99732855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00126721 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

