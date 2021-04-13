PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Short Interest Update

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PZRXQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,182. PhaseRx has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03.

PhaseRx Company Profile

PhaseRx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy. The company develops its products based on its proprietary Hybrid mRNA technology platform, which allows the synthesis of missing enzyme inside the cell.

