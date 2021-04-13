Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,873 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.56.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $213.64. 140,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,924,176. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

