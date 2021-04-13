Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 219 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,942,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,893,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.06. 4,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.14. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total value of $45,902,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,576,438.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,817 shares of company stock valued at $223,112,196 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

