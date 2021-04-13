Phoenix Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $11.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.44. The stock had a trading volume of 66,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,655. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.55.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

