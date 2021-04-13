Phoenix Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for about 2.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Garmin were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.32. 2,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,455. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $138.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

