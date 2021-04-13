Phoenix Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. 69,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,709,655. The firm has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

