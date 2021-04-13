Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 1,279 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $309,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roku by 976.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $12.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,688. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of -441.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.