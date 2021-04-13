PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $895,860.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

