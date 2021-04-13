PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.24 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $12.79 million and $2.24 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00002975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00088589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.61 or 0.00639877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00031751 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.