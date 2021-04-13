Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $70.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

