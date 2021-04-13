Pillar (PLR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $226,682.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and $226,682.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00053255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00621534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

