PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 2,071.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.