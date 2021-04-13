Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of PNFP opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $1,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,496,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

