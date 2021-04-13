Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.03. 215,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,602,406. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of -131.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $5,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,667 shares of company stock valued at $68,161,456 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,732,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

