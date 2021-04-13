Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. Compass Point raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Shares of ICE opened at $117.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.