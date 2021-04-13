Piper Sandler Lowers Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Neutral

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Luminex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.