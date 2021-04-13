Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Popular in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

BPOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,915,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

