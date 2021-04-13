Pirl (PIRL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $195.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $214,915.59 and approximately $195.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,512.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.85 or 0.03624274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.84 or 0.00420133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $751.98 or 0.01183993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00518567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.12 or 0.00472548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00355442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00033481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

