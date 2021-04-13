Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Plantronics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,060,000 after buying an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after buying an additional 97,568 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

