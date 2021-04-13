Plasma Finance Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $47.22 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plasma Finance has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00064920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00263965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.07 or 0.00674224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.58 or 0.99646917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.87 or 0.00917586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00019726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay.

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plasma Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

