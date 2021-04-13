Plato Income Maximiser Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:PL8)

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Plato Income Maximiser

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.